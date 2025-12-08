Santa Cruz Warriors Fall 114-106 to the Valley Suns

Published on December 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (1-11) were defeated, 114-106, by the Valley Suns (2-8) on Sunday afternoon at Kaiser Permanente Arena, marking their third contest in a row against the Suns this week.

Every Warrior that checked into the game had double-digit scoring nights, led by guard Taevion Kinsey with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. Forward Jacksen Moni came off the bench to record a career-high 19 points, while guard Michael O'Connell contributed 16 points and three steals. Forward Jack Clark notched 13 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, and forward Riley Grigsby finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Forward Ja'Vier Francis and guard Issac McBride both scored 11 points apiece, Francis nearing a double-double with nine rebounds.

Forward CJ Huntley finished with a team-high 22 points and five rebounds, and guard Damion Baugh notched 19 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Guard Alex Schumacher came off the bench to contribute 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Guard JaQuori McLaughlin secured 15 points and four assists, while Marcus Burk collected 12 points and five rebounds. Guard Jaden Shackelford recorded 11 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

With today's game being the third straight matchup between the Warriors and Suns, the two sides were familiar with each other's tendencies, and the game remained all square at 18 points apiece after eight minutes. The Suns scored 24 of their 26 first-quarter points from behind the arc, holding the Sea Dubs scoreless for the final three minutes of the period to take a 26-20 lead into the second quarter. Santa Cruz shored up on the defensive end, holding Valley to 1-of-6 from three-point range in the second period, as a 21-9 run gave the home side its largest lead of the first half, ahead 47-39 with 2:42 until halftime. Six Sea Dubs logged five-plus points in the first half, led by a game-high 14 from Kinsey, to take a 52-47 lead into halftime.

Santa Cruz claimed the first double-digit advantage of the game, leading by as much as 12 points at the 8:36 mark of the third quarter. However, seven Sea Dub turnovers in the frame saw the Suns mount a 14-0 run throughout the back half of the third frame, claiming a three-point advantage with less than a minute to play. A three-pointer from O'Connell with six seconds left on the clock sent the game into the fourth quarter tied at 74-74. The two sides traded baskets to open the final frame, with five early ties and the game knotted at 88-88 with 7:22 left to play. Schumacher and Baugh combined for 26 points for Valley in the fourth quarter, allowing the visiting side to take control for the remainder of the game, leading by as much as nine points. A team-high 10 points from Moni wasn't enough for the Warriors to make it a one-possession game as Santa Cruz fell 114-106 to the Valley Suns.

The Sea Dubs will travel down the coast for a back-to-back set against the San Diego Clippers on Saturday, December 13 (7 p.m. PT tip-off), and Sunday, December 14 (6 p.m. PT tip-off). Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.