Sioux Falls Loses 115-110 in Final Minutes

Published on December 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce were defeated 115-110 by the Iowa Wolves on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon to snap a four-game winning streak against the Wolves.

Josh Christopher led Sioux Falls (8-5) with a season high 31 points on 12-22 FGA (5-9 3PA), eight rebounds and four assists, while Trevor Keels posted his second straight game of 20-plus points, with 20 on 8-16 FGA (4-9 3PA) and four rebounds.

Alize Johnson led Iowa (7-4) with 28 points on 10-15 FGA and 15 rebounds, while Tristen Newton added 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The Skyforce jumped out to a 34-26 lead after the first quarter, but the Wolves adjusted to a 31-24 run, but Sioux Falls held a slim 58-57 lead at intermission.

Christopher and Newton battled in the third quarter, as the duo combined for 24 points in the frame, as Iowa took an 88-86 lead to the final 12 minutes. Johnson netted 12 points on 3-6 3PA in the fourth quarter to help push the Wolves to the finish line.

Steve Settle III posted his second straight game of 16-plus points, as he finished with his first professional double-double (19 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs). Miami HEAT two-way Vlad Goldin had 14 points and 10 rebounds, as well.

Minnesota Timberwolves two-ways Rocco Zikarsky and Enrique Freeman combined for 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Skyforce wraps up Tip-Off Tournament play on Saturday at the Cleveland Charge, while Iowa hosts the Motor City Cruise on Friday.







