Force's Late Surge Falls Short in 126-115 Defeat to Gold
Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a four-game winning streak in a 126-115 defeat to the Grand Rapids Gold to split a two-game series on Sunday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon.
Miami HEAT two-way player Jahmir Young led Sioux Falls (7-4) with his sixth straight game of 20-plus points, as he netted 20 and added seven assists. Josh Christopher produced 15 points on 6-13 FGA, four rebounds and a plus-18 plus-minus in his return to the Skyforce.
James Akinjo led Grand Rapids (7-3) with 31 points on 10-20 FGA (5-9 3PA) and 10 assists. Denver Nuggets assignee DaRon Holmes II chipped in 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. The Gold erupted for 46 first quarter points, as Akinjo and Denver two-way Tamar Bates combined for 20 points on 8-9 FGA to pace the way. Grand Rapids held Sioux Falls to just 29.6 percent shooting (8-27 FGA) and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc (2-12 3PA) to trail 72-55 at intermission.
Grand Rapids capitalized 11 points off four Sioux Falls turnovers in the third frame, as they led by as many as 27 points to take a 105-85 lead to the final 12 minutes. The Skyforce roared to 26-9 run to the 4:56 mark of the game to cut the lead to just 112-109 but ultimately fell in the final minutes.
HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis chipped in 16 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Miami two-way players Myron Gardner and Vlad Goldin combined for 29 points and 19 rebounds. Bez Mbeng added 16 points on 5-9 FGA, five rebounds and a plus-15 plus-minus.
The Skyforce returns home on Saturday and Sunday, with a back-to-back against the Iowa Wolves (6-2). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST on Saturday. Grand Rapids hosts Iowa, as well, on Thursday.
