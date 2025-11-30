Stars Earn Largest Win Of Season Vs. Warriors To Close Out Doubleheader

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars bested the Santa Cruz Warriors to close out their back-to-back series 133-103, improving to 7-1 on the season. Salt Lake City erased a 15-point deficit and surged ahead to win by 30, marking its largest margin of victory of the 2025-26 campaign.

Santa Cruz opened the game scorching hot, shooting 60% from beyond the arc and 56.5% from the field in the first quarter. At the 1:01 mark in the first quarter, the Warriors held a 15-point lead. The Stars responded with their most efficient offensive quarter of the season, shooting 60.9% from the field and a season-best 64.3% from deep (9-14 3PM) in the second. Salt Lake City entered halftime with a 62-56 lead.

The Stars carried that momentum into the second half, steadily extending their advantage. Salt Lake City pushed the lead to as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter, a season-high point differential, before closing out the 30-point victory.

All five Stars starters scored in double figures for the second-straight game. Center Mo Bamba led the way with 20 points (7-11 FGM, 4-6 3PM), also grabbing 12 boards for his sixth double-double of the season, followed by two-way players Elijah Harkless (19) and John Tonje (16). Jazz assignment players Cody Williams (13) and Taylor Hendricks (10) also reached double digits.

The bench contributed three additional double-digit scorers: Cameron McGriff (15), Sean East II (14), and Max Abmas (11).

Santa Cruz was led by LJ Cryer, who scored 29 points, while Taevion Kinsey and Michael O'Connell added 18 apiece.

The 7-1 Stars remain in first place in the West Division and return home to host the second-seeded South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. MT at the Delta Center. The game will air on Jazz+.

