Taylor Funk Buzzer-Beater Lifts the San Diego Clippers Past the South Bay Lakers

Published on November 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (5-2) defeated t he South Bay Lakers (5-3), 108-107.

A defensive first quarter featured four lead changes and ended with the South Bay Lakers leading 24-22. Jahmyl Telfort led the Clippers with eight points as the team shot 57.1% from three-point range. Another back-and-forth quarter concluded with the Clippers leading 59-52 behind Taylor Funk's perfect shooting and team-high eight points in the second quarter. Yanic Konan Niederhauser, in his return to San Diego, contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. The Lakers closed the gap in the third quarter, cutting the Clippers' lead to 83-80. Taylor Funk continued his hot shooting and powered the Clippers' offense with seven points in the quarter. The Clippers trailed by as many as six points in the final two minutes, but Taylor Funk's floater at the buzzer sealed the 108-107 victory for San Diego.

Taylor Funk led the team with 24 points on an efficient 83% shooting from the field while adding six rebounds to recap his epic week. Yanic Konan Niederhauser notched a double-double in his return to San Diego, recording career highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds. Jason Preston contributed 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. TyTy Washington Jr. added 12 points, and Jahmyl Telfort chipped in 10 points. Off the bench, Derek Ogbeide recorded his second consecutive double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Clippers owned the boards with a season-high 55 rebounds, pushed their home record to 4-1, and now sit among the G League's top 10 teams.

For the South Bay Lakers, R.J. Davis had 28 points and eight assists. Tevian Jones had 20 points off the bench, and Bronny James had 10 points.

The San Diego Clippers will continue their homestand against their rival the South Bay Lakers Tuesday, December 2nd. Tip-off is at 6:00pm PT and can be viewed on ESPN+.







