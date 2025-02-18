San Diego Clippers Acquire Patrick Baldwin Jr.

February 18, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







On February 17th, the San Diego Clippers acquired forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the player pool.

Baldwin, a Green Bay, Wisconsin native, played one season at the University of Milwaukee, where he averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per game over 11 appearances. After his freshman year, he entered the 2022 NBA Draft and was selected 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors. As a rookie, Baldwin appeared in 13 games for the Warriors, averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 rebound in 7.0 minutes per game.

After his rookie season, Baldwin was traded to the Washington Wizards, where he played in 38 games (seven starts), averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. This season, he appeared in 22 games with the Wizards before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a multi-team deal. Following the trade Baldwin was waived.

Over the past three seasons, Baldwin has spent time in the G League, playing with both the Santa Cruz Warriors and Capital City Go-Go. Across 24 G League games, Baldwin has averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.9 minutes per game. In his most recent game with the Go-Go, Baldwin scored a season-high 28 points to lead the team to a win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The San Diego Clippers will return from the All-Star break to face the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, February 21st, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.