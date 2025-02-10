San Diego Clippers Fall Short against Valley Suns

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Temple, Arizona - The San Diego Clippers (7-10) lose to the Valley Suns (11-9), 119-107.

The San Diego Clippers came out firing, racing to a 10-point lead over the Valley Suns midway through the first quarter, fueled by Kai Jones' explosive seven-point run. At the end of the first quarter the Clippers scored 41 points, tying their season high for points in a quarter this season, and pushing their lead to 20 points. The Clippers starters were dominant, accounting for 33 of the team's 41 points, as the Clippers shot a scorching 57% from the field and an impressive 50% from three-point range while only turning the ball over once. At halftime, the Clippers held a 16-point lead, leading 66-50. Four players reached double figures in scoring, with Braxton Key's leading the charge with 12 points. The Suns opened the second half on an 11-0 run before taking their first lead in the game midway through the third quarter. Entering the fourth quarter both teams were tied at 86 points. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Suns went on a 13-0 run to build a 13-point lead. Jordan Miller ignited the Clippers' offense in the final minutes, scoring seven consecutive points to trim the Suns' lead to eight points. Despite the Clippers efforts, they couldn't complete the comeback and fell to the Suns, 119-107.

The San Diego Clippers were led by Jordan Miller, who posted a season-high 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Braxton Key recorded his ninth double-double of the season, contributing 19 points and 11 rebounds. Kai Jones added his second double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. D.J. Carton notched 16 points, five assists, and a team-high four steals. Off the bench, Trentyn Flowers scored 16 points, marking his 14th game with 10 or more points. The Clippers' defense forced 17 turnovers.

The Valley Suns were led by Oso Ighodaro's 20 points and 16 rebounds while Collin Gillespie scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will face off against the Salt Lake City Stars on February 21st at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside. The action tips off at 7pm PT and can be viewed on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.