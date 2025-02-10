South Bay Lakers Acquire Forward Stanley Johnson

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired forward Stanley Johnson via trade with the Rip City Remix in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Devonte' Graham, forward Vincent Valerio-Bodon and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Johnson (6'6", 242) was drafted eighth overall in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. Across eight NBA seasons playing for San Antonio (2022-23), Los Angeles (2021-22), Toronto (2019-21), New Orleans (2018-19) and Detroit (2015-19), the 28-year-old appeared in 449 regular season games (104 starts), averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.8 minutes. In NBA G League action, Johnson played in 49 total games (12 starts) across five seasons for Stockton (2023-24), Sioux Falls (2022-23), South Bay (2021-22), Raptors 905 (2019-20) and Grand Rapids (2016-17), averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.7 minutes. He became South Bay's 40th call-up in franchise history, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 24, 2021, after averaging 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.6 minutes in six games (all starts).

The California native played one collegiate season at Arizona (2014-15), starting in 37 of 38 games and averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.4 minutes. At the conclusion of the season, Johnson was awarded the Julius Erving Award, named Pac-12 Rookie of the Year, earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors and selected to the conference's all-freshman team.

Graham appeared in eight Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for SBL this season, posting averages of 13.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 30.9 minutes.

Valerio-Bodon appeared in 64 Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games (14 starts) across two seasons for South Bay (2023-25), averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.6 minutes.

Johnson will wear No. 14 for South Bay.

