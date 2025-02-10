Motor City Holds on to Sweep Westchester

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The Motor City Cruise (8-9) earned their season sweep (2-0) over the Westchester Knicks (12-7), 115-111. With the win, Motor City has now won back-to-back games for the first time since the month of December.

After a commanding 20-8 run by Motor City to open the game, the Westchester Knicks battled back in the second quarter, scoring 35 points to trim the deficit down to seven (65-58). Westchester took their first lead of the game in the third with a three-point jump shot by Jamal Bey. Bey hit another three-point jumper to close the third, putting the Knicks up by six. (91-85). Ron Harper Jr. shot 3-5 from beyond the arc in the fourth to put the Cruise back up front and John Ukomadu was perfect from the floor (3-3) to secure the win for Motor City.

Tolu Smith secured his 14 th double-double of the season after scoring 21 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. Nine of his rebounds came off the offensive end, which earned him a career high. Ron Harper Jr. continued his tremendous shooting with seven three-point field goals made in the game. He led the club with 24 points. Defensively, he recorded three steals.

Three Knicks players scored over 20 points in the contest. Donovan Williams knocked down a trio of three-point field goals in the second quarter and led the Knicks with 26 points. Jacob Toppin secured a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds in 42 minutes. T.J. Warren recorded four steals and scored 21 points in Westchester's defeat.

The Motor City Cruise will host their second Education Day of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 am as the club will take on the Delaware Blue Coats (7-12). Fans can stream the game live on ESPN+.

