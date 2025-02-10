Jackson Rowe Selected to Participate in 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - Santa Cruz Warriors two-way forward Jackson Rowe has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T, it was announced today. The game will be held as part of NBA All-Star 2025 on Sunday, February 16 at 12:30 p.m. PT at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center. Fans can stream the game on Tubi and the NBA App.

Rowe, 28, is averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 33.5 minutes over 24 games (all starts) with Santa Cruz this season. Rowe will be the fourth Warrior to represent Santa Cruz in the NBA G League Up Next Game since its debut at NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City, joining forward Gui Santos (2023), guard Kendric Davis (2024), and forward Javan Johnson (2024).

The NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will feature a tournament-style format with four teams, drafted by influencer general managers, and composed of some of the G League's most exciting players. Four influencer GMs will draft their teams from the pool of 28 players, including 10 NBA G League players selected by fan vote. NBA G League coaches will help guide the teams. The event will feature four teams of seven players competing in two semifinal games and will be played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in semifinals matchups up to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a championship game to determine an overall winner.

Prior to NBA All-Star 2025, the Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Stockton Kings at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 13 at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.