Osceola Magic Split Series with Grand Rapids Gold
February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - In its final game before the NBA All-Star break, the Osceola Magic (10-7) couldn't overcome the Grand Rapids Gold (9-10) in a 127-121 loss on Monday night.
Three Gold players scored 20 or more points, led by the hot hand of Will Richardson who scored 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 7-of-11 from three. Tevian Jones and Jahmir Young both scored 24 points, with Young also dishing out 10 assists.
Ethan Thompson scored a team-high for Osceola with 27 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor and 5-of-10 from three. Jarrett Culver scored 24 points off the bench, shooting 70 percent overall and 80 percent from three.
Up Next:
Osceola's season will be put on hold as the league goes into the All-Star break. Their next game will be Fri. Feb. 21 at the Long Island Nets. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com and the YES App.
The Magic's next home game will be Sun. Mar. 2 against the Windy City Bulls. Tipoff will be on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The Magic will be hosting Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Swish bobblehead clock upon entry. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.
In Case You Missed It:
On Fri. Feb. 7, the Orlando Magic announced they had signed Ethan Thompson to a two-way contract. Thompson joins teammates Mac McClung and Trevelin Queen as the team's two-way players.
Sponsor Spotlight:
The Osceola Magic want to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for tonight's Black History Month Celebration against the Grand Rapids Gold.
