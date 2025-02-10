Three Osceola Magic Players to Compete in FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers

February 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic will have three players competing in the upcoming February 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Javonte Smart was selected to his second USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying team. Ethan Thompson and Alex Morales will be representing the Puerto Rico Men's National Team. This will be the third and final window before the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup in Nicaragua.

Smart (6'4", 205, 6/3/99) made his first appearance for USA Basketball in the 2024 AmeriCup Qualifiers during the November window. He averaged 20.5 ppg., 4 rpg. and 3.5 apg. in 26 minpg. during the team's two games in Washington D.C. Smart has appeared in 28 games (three starts) for the Magic this season, averaging 13.1 ppg., 3.6 apg. and 2.5 rpg. in 25.8 minpg.

Morales (6'6", 195, 11/21/97) also makes his second appearance for Puerto Rico in the AmeriCup Qualifiers after averaging 8.5 ppg., 1.5 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 21.5 minpg. in November. In Osceola this season, Morales has played in 26 games (14 starts) averaging 7.8 ppg., 5.0 rpg. and 3.0 apg. in 26.8 minpg.

Thompson (6'5", 195, 5/4/99) is joining the Puerto Rican team for the first time since the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He has previously represented his country in the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers and 2022 FIBA AmeriCup. Thompson has played in nine games for Puerto Rico, averaging 5.1 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 12.2 minpg. With the Magic this season, he has appeared in 32 games (31 starts) averaging 17.0 ppg., 4.8 rpg. and 2.7 apg. in 33.0 minpg.

The United States will play Puerto Rico on Thur. Feb. 20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 8:10 p.m. ET and then Bahamas on Sun. Feb. 23 in Nassau, Bahamas at 7:10 p.m. ET. Puerto Rico's second game will be against Cuba on Sun. Feb 23. at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying on Courtside 1891. The USA games are free to watch with an account in the United States.

Osceola will host its Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix, tonight, Feb. 10. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Black History Month Osceola Magic jersey. Fans can also enjoy a pregame Celebration of Gospel concert performed by Maurette Brown Clark, presented by AARP. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

