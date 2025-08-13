Osceola Magic Acquire Justin Champagnie from Sioux Falls Skyforce

August 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning rights to forward Justin Champagnie from the Sioux Falls Skyforce, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller II announced today. The Magic will also receive a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft (16th overall) and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League draft. In exchange, the Magic will send the returning rights to Ethan Thompson and a 2025 second-round pick (37th overall).

During the 2024-25 G League season, Champagnie (6'6", 206, 6/29/01) started all eight games he appeared in with the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 20.0 ppg., 8.5 rpg., 2.9 apg., 2.4 blkpg. and 1.1 stlpg. in 36.5 minpg. He also played 62 games (31 starts) with the Washington Wizards, averaging 8.8 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 1.0 apg. and 1.0 stlpg. in 21.6 minpg.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Champagnie has played for the Toronto Raptors (2021-23), Boston Celtics (2022-23) and Washington Wizards (2023-25). The former Pittsburgh Panther has also played with the Raptors 905, Sioux Falls Skyforce and Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League.

Thompson (6'5", 195, 5/4/99) played 47 games (45 starts) with the Magic during the 2024-25 G League season, averaging 17.8 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 3.0 apg. and 1.1 stlpg. in 33.5 minpg. He previously signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic in February.

The Magic will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at Osceola Heritage Park on Fri. Nov. 7.Tip off is set for 7 p.m. ET.







