Skyforce Acquires Ethan Thompson

August 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Ethan Thompson and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Osceola Magic, in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Justin Champagnie, a first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2025 NBA G League draft, and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League draft.

Thompson, a 6-5, 195-pound guard out of Oregon State, went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Chicago Bulls and was allocated to the Windy City Bulls ahead of the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 12.2 points on 42.7 FG%, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks per 28.0 minutes a game in 43 appearances. He returned to Windy City in 2022-23 and posted splits of 17.0 points on 45.6 FG%, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks through 47 games. On October 17th, 2023, Thompson had his NBA G League rights traded to the Mexico City Capitanes and had a career year, averaging 23.3 points on 42.8 FG%, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per 37.7 minutes in 49 appearances. He earned All-NBA G League Third Team honors and was an NBA G League Next Up Game participant at NBA All-Star Weekend for his play. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, his NBA G League rights were acquired by the Osceola Magic, where he averaged 17.8 points on 41.5 FG%, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per 33.4 minutes in 47 appearances. The Orlando Magic signed him to a two-way contract on February 7th, 2025, where he helped Osceola go 11-5 down the stretch of the regular season and secured a spot in the NBA G League Finals.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points on 47.8 FG%, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal per 36.6 minutes in six playoff appearances for Osceola. He appeared in five NBA 2K26 Summer League games with Orlando before being waived, in which he averaged 10.0 points on 29.2 FG%, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per 24.1 minutes.







NBA G League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.