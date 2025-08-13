Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Returning Player Rights to Marques Bolden from Osceola Magic

August 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors, the NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, have acquired the returning player rights to center Marques Bolden from the Osceola Magic, it was announced today. In exchange, the Warriors have traded the returning player rights to forward Donta Scott, a second-round pick (via Birmingham) in the 2025 NBA G League Draft, and a first-round pick (via Birmingham) in the 2026 NBA G League Draft to the Osceola Magic.

Bolden (6'10", 249 lbs.) has appeared in 18 games (two starts) across three NBA seasons (2019-21, 2023-24) for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets. He holds NBA career averages of 2.4 points (64.3 FG%, 66.7 FT%) and 2.3 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. The 27-year-old has logged 113 NBA G league games, averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game, across five seasons (2019-24) for the Canton Charge (now Cleveland Charge), Salt Lake City Stars, Wisconsin Herd, and Greensboro Swarm. A member of the Golden State Warriors' last two NBA Summer League rosters, Bolden played in five games (three starts) for the 2025 team, averaging 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game.

Bolden, who originally went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, had a three-year collegiate career at Duke University (2016-19), where he averaged 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game across 88 games (24 starts). The DeSoto, Texas native helped the Blue Devils to a pair of ACC Tournament titles and back-to-back NCAA Elite Eight appearances.

