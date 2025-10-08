Kaiser Permanente Arena to Host Santa Clara Men's Basketball Matchups against North Texas and Loyola Chicago this December

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Kaiser Permanente Arena will host the Santa Clara University (SCU) Men's Basketball team for two non-conference games this December, it was announced today. The Broncos will take on the University of North Texas on Wednesday, December 17, and Loyola University Chicago on Friday, December 20. This marks Santa Clara's first appearance back at Kaiser Permanente Arena since the 2020-21 season.

Santa Clara's game against North Texas will tip off at 6 p.m. PT (Dec. 17), with their matchup against Loyola Chicago slated for a 2 p.m. PT tip off (Dec. 20). Tickets for both games are on sale now and are available for the North Texas game HEREand for the Loyola Chicago game HERE.

Please note that tickets for both SCU games at Kaiser Permanente Arena are sold exclusively through the Santa Cruz Warriors and are not included in any Santa Clara Men's Basketball season ticket packages.

"Bringing Santa Clara basketball back to Santa Cruz is something we've been looking forward to since the Broncos last played here during the 2020-21 season. Coach Sendek has done a tremendous job with their program, including his role in developing one of Santa Clara's best alumni, Brandin Podziemski, who spent some time playing in Santa Cruz as a rookie and is now a vital piece of our Golden State parent team's roster. We are excited to welcome Coach Sendek and his team back to Kaiser Permanente Arena. With just 30 miles separating our cities, the matchups against North Texas on December 17 and Loyola Chicago on December 20 are great opportunities for basketball fans to experience high-caliber college hoops here in Santa Cruz," said Santa Cruz Warriors Chief Operating Officer David Kao.

Herb Sendek, a three-time conference coach of the year, is entering his 10th season as Santa Clara's head coach following a historic 2024-25 campaign. Last season, the Broncos recorded their fourth consecutive 20-win season and finished with 12 conference victories-the most since the 1994-95 season. With a 12-6 conference record, Santa Clara finished fourth in the West Coast Conference (WCC) and earned a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) for the third time in the last four seasons, marking the team's 18th postseason appearance between the NCAA Tournament and NIT. SCU defeated UC Riverside 101-62 in the opening round of the NIT before falling to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, 88-84. This year's Santa Clara roster is composed of eight returning players, including forward Elijah Mahi, the team's fourth leading scorer last season, four incoming freshmen, and four transfer players.

Santa Clara's game against North Texas on Wednesday, December 17, will mark their first meeting since the 1980-81 season and just the fourth matchup in program history. The Mean Green, coming off a successful 2024-25 season where they finished second in the American Athletic Conference with an overall record of 27-9 (14-4 in conference), will be led by first-year head coach Daniyal Robinson. North Texas' 2025-26 roster is highlighted by a collection of transfer players, including David Terrell Jr., the 2024 Conference USA Freshman of the Year at the University of Texas at El Paso.

On Friday, December 20, the Broncos will face Loyola Chicago for the first time since December 15, 1967-Santa Clara's only victory in the two teams' five-game history. Drew Valentine returns for his fifth season as head coach of the Ramblers, having led his team to a NIT semifinal appearance and a program-record 17 home wins last season. The Ramblers ended the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 25-12 (12-6 in conference), finishing fourth in the Atlantic 10 conference. Loyola Chicago will look to replace its top three leading scorers from last season, a trio that accounted for 49% of the team's total scoring.

