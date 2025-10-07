Wolves Announce Six Specialty Jersey Dates, Ten Giveaways, and Full Promotional Calendar

Published on October 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced specialty jersey dates, giveaway dates, and single game promotions for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 campaign begins with Opening Night, presented by Casey's, on Friday, Nov. 7.

The first specialty jersey game of the season will be on Friday, Dec. 12 against the Motor City Cruise, with the Wolves sporting a holiday-themed jersey to celebrate the annual Howliday Game. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a matching beanie. Jersey and beanie designs will be revealed at a later date.

Timberwolves Day returns to Des Moines on Saturday, Jan. 3, with a classic Minnesota Timberwolves-inspired jersey as the Wolves host the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a youth jersey.

Alpha's Birthday will be celebrated on Sunday, Jan. 18, presented by JP Party Rentals. Members of Alpha's Pup Club will have access to Alpha's exclusive birthday party, featuring inflatables, activities, and crafts, in the Champions Club all game long. The first 1,500 fans will receive pit viper sunglasses, courtesy of Fully Promoted.

State Fair Day is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, and will feature a specialty jersey, new to the specialty jersey lineup this season. The first 1,500 fans will receive a butter bell. Jersey design will be revealed at a later date.

Also new this season, the Wolves will be wearing Minnesota Lynx-inspired jerseys for the annual Women's Empowerment Game on Sunday, Mar. 8 with an early tip-off at 1:00 p.m. CT. There will be a pregame brunch to celebrate Women's Empowerment and a tumbler giveaway for those in attendance at brunch.

Rounding out the specialty jersey slate will be Cars Jersey Weekend on Thursday, Mar. 26 and Saturday, Mar. 28. The Wolves will wear Cars-inspired jerseys and the first 1,500 fans at Saturday's game will receive a fanny pack hat.

Iowa Wolves 2025-26 Specialty Jersey Schedule

DATE OPPONENT SPECIALTY JERSEY

Dec. 12 Motor City Cruise Howliday Jersey

Jan. 3 Sioux Falls Skyforce Timberwolves-inspired jersey

Feb. 22 Rio Grande Valley Vipers State Fair Day jersey

Mar. 8 Memphis Hustle Lynx-inspired jersey

Mar. 26 Oklahoma City Blue Cars-inspired jersey

Mar. 28 Oklahoma City Blue Cars-inspired jersey

Iowa Wolves 2025-26 Giveaway Schedule

DATE OPPONENT GIVEAWAY

Nov. 7 Cleveland Charge T-shirt for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of Casey's

Nov. 8 Cleveland Charge Giveaway to be announced

Nov. 21 Windy City Bulls Giveaway to be announced, courtesy of MidAmerican Energy

Dec. 12 Motor City Cruise Howliday beanie for the first 1,500 fans

Jan. 3 Sioux Falls Skyforce Youth jersey for the first 1,500 fans

Jan. 18 Long Island Nets Pit viper sunglasses giveaway, courtesy of Fully Promoted

Feb. 22 Rio Grande Valley Vipers Butter bell for the first 1,500 fans

Feb. 27 Mexico City Capitanes Giveaway to be announced, courtesy of Iowa Lottery

Mar. 8 Memphis Hustle Tumbler giveaway at Women's Empowerment brunch

Mar. 28 Oklahoma City Blue Fanny pack hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans

In addition to specialty jerseys and themes, the Iowa Wolves promotional schedule also features Faith & Family Day on Sunday, Jan. 4 with a postgame concert, MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 19, Hoops for Hope on Saturday, Jan 24, Basketball for All on Sunday, Feb. 8, and Education Day, presented by MidAmerican Energy, on Tuesday, Feb. 10 with a tip-off at 10:30 a.m. The full promotional schedule can be found at iawolves.com/promos.

New this season, the Iowa Wolves will be hosting Postgame Autographs, presented by Iowa Lottery, after every Sunday game. Players scheduled to appear and additional details will be announced the week of the game.

Fans can purchase single game tickets at iawolves.com/tickets or by calling 515-564-8550.

Flex Packs are also available now. Featuring 24-ticket, 12-ticket, 6-ticket, and 3-ticket options, Flex Packs offer the most flexibility at a reduced price. It's our team on your schedule. Purchase at iawolves.com/flex, by calling 515-564-8550 or emailing sales@iawolves.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.