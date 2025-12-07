Iowa Wolves Drop One to Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-133

Published on December 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves lost to the Sioux Falls Skyforce 121-133 on Saturday night from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a Central Division match-up.

Alize Johson led the Wolves (7-4) with 23 points on the night. Tristen Newton added 19 points and 8 assists while Jules Bernard added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Nate Santos also added 16 points on the night.

The Wolves got out to a strong start against the Skyforce (7-4), leading 40-23 after the first quarter. The Wolves led 70-58 at halftime in Sioux Falls, but fell to the Skyforce comeback in the second half. The Skyforce out-rebounded the Wolves 48-36 on the night.

Trevor Keels led the Skyforce with 27 points on the night. Josh Christopher added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Kasparas Jakucionis added 18 points l7 assists, and 6 rebounds.

The Iowa Wolves face the Sioux Falls Skyforce again tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. but return home on Friday night to face the Motor City Cruise on Friday, December 12 at 6:30 p.m. for their annual Howliday Game.







NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2025

