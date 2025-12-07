Osceola Shows Magic Touch In Win Over Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Osceola Magic (8-3) made a season-high 21 threes on its way to a 139-123 win over the Oklahoma City Blue (4-8) on Saturday night at Paycom Center. With the victory, the Magic matched their most wins in a single Tip-Off Tournament set during the 2023-24 NBA G League season.

Magic guard Lester Quiñones led all scorers with 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. Quiñones, Jalen Crutcher and Jamal Cain knocked down five threes each for an Osceola team that shot 56.8 percent from behind the arc.

Zack Austin scored 29 points for the Blue on 9-of-16 shooting and 5-of-10 from three. Two-way player Chris Youngblood recorded 26 points of his own.

Both teams came out shooting from the three-point line at a high clip. In the first quarter, the Magic and Blue each made seven shots from long distance. While OKC cooled off slightly in the second quarter, Osceola showed no signs of slowing down.

The Magic shot 24-of-40 from the field in the second half and led by double figures over the final 19:27 of the game.

Up Next:

The Magic concludes their seven-game road trip on Thursday, December 11 at Landers Center when they go head-to-head against the Memphis Hustle. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+.

The team will return to Osceola Heritage Park for two games on Sunday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 16 against the Memphis Hustle. Sunday's game will celebrate Swish's Birthday, and the first 1,000 fans will receive an Orlando Magic Night replica jersey, courtesy of City Kia of Greater Orlando. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.







