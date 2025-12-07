Skyforce Spurts Second Half Comeback in 133-121 Victory Over Wolves

Sioux Falls, SD - Despite trailing by as many as 25 points, the Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Iowa Wolves for the fourth straight time in a 133-121 victory on Saturday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

Trevor Keels led Sioux Falls (8-4) with a game-high 27 points on 9-15 FGA (5-8 3PA) against his former team. Josh Christopher nearly secured his first career triple-double, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Iowa (7-4) erupted for 40 first-quarter points on 63 percent shooting (17-27 FGA) and 54.5 percent from deep (6-11 3PA), taking a commanding 17-point lead into the second frame.

The Wolves built their largest lead of the game at the 4:35 mark of the second quarter, holding a 64-39 advantage. However, the Skyforce closed the half on a 19-6 run to trail just 70-58 at intermission.

Sioux Falls posted a season-high 43 points on 55.6 percent shooting (15-27 FGA) and 50 percent from deep (5-10 3PA) in the third quarter. The Force moved to 6-0 on the season when they score 33-plus points in a third frame. The 20-point quarter helped them take a 101-93 lead into the final 12 minutes.

Both teams traded buckets in the fourth, but Keels paced the Force with 12 points on 4-6 FGA to help secure their fifth win in the last six outings.

Miami HEAT assignee Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 18 points on 5-11 FGA, seven rebounds, and a game-high plus-21. HEAT two-way player Vlad Goldin added 16 points, while fellow two-way Myron Gardner contributed nine points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Sioux Falls held two of the NBA G League's top three scorers per game (Tristen Newton and Zyon Pullin) to just 30 combined points on 11-23 FGA. Minnesota two-way Enrique Freeman had 16 points, while fellow two-way Rocco Zikarsky added 13 points off the bench. Both teams wrap up the two-game series tomorrow (Sunday) at 3:00 p.m.







