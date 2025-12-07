Windy City Falls Short In Overtime Thriller Against Motor City

Published on December 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, IL - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, suffered a narrow defeat to the Motor City Cruise 126-128 on Saturday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller led the offensive effort for the Bulls with 26 points and forced overtime with an electric three-point shot at the buzzer.

Facing the Cruise on the second game of a back-to-back, both teams had a slow start with Windy City shooting 45.9% from the field and the Cruise shooting 35.6% in the first half. Opening the third quarter, the Bulls were only down by three, but 10 points from Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III gave the Cruise a nine-point lead heading into the final frame. Down but not out, the Bulls rallied for a final push outscoring the Cruise 45-36 and shooting 60.9% from the field in the fourth quarter. On a heave inbound from Windy City forward Kevin Knox II, Emanuel Miller grabbed the pass, lined up a shot from beyond the arc and beat the buzzer to send the game into overtime. With the target score set at 127, Windy City grabbed the first bucket but ultimately Motor City guard Jaden Akins called game with a jumper that pushed the Cruise to 128.

Alongside Miller's 26 points and six assists, Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor recording his first double-double of the season with a season-high 21 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Windy City guard Mac McClung put up 18 points and dished out six assists. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II had a near double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds.

Detroit Pistons two-way guard Wendell Moore Jr. put up a game-high 32 points shooting 55% from the field. Cruise guard Jaden Akins recorded 26 points and logged six assists. Detroit Pistons two-way center Tolu Smith III recorded a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 5-5 while the Cruise improve to 5-7. Windy City travels to Grand Rapids, Michigan to face off against the Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday, December 9th. Tip-off is slated for 6:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and CHSN.







NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.