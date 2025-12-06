Series Preview: Skyforce vs Wolves

Published on December 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 121-101 on 3/16/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com

All-Time Record: 41-55

Streak: W3

The Sioux Falls Skyforce return to the Sanford Pentagon this weekend for a pivotal back-to-back against the Iowa Wolves, with major Tip-Off Tournament implications on the line. Sioux Falls enters at 7-4, sitting just one game behind Iowa (6-3) for one of the eight qualifying positions, as two of the league's top offenses meet.

The Skyforce rank fourth in the NBA G League in scoring at 126.0 points per game, while the Wolves lead the league at 136.2 points. The Skyforce and Wolves are no strangers to early-season stakes. Iowa opened last year by going 2-0 against Sioux Falls in the Tip-Off Tournament, but the Skyforce answered in December, defeating the Wolves in the Winter Showcase semifinals to advance to the title game.

Sioux Falls enters the weekend having won four of its last five, including a 3-0 road trip capped by a win at Windy City. The Skyforce nearly erased a 27-point deficit in Sunday's 126-115 loss to Grand Rapids, cutting the margin to three in the final minutes. Miami HEAT two-way guard Jahmir Young has posted six straight games of 20-plus points, while Josh Christopher delivered 15 points and a +18 plus-minus in his return. Miami assignee Kasparas Jakucionis and transfer Vladislav Goldin continue to anchor the rotation, and strong play from Gabe Madsen, Bez Mbeng and Steve Settle III has added balance across the roster.

Iowa arrives with the league's top-ranked scoring offense and features two of the NBA G League's top three scorers: Tristen Newton (27.2 ppg) and former Skyforce guard Zyon Pullin (27.1 ppg). The Wolves also get a significant lift in the frontcourt with Rocco Zikarsky and Enrique Freeman on transfer from Minnesota, as Iowa is 5-1 when both are active. Their size, rim protection, and rebounding pair with Iowa's elite guard play to create one of the most efficient offenses in the league.

This weekend wraps up a four-game home stand for Sioux Falls and represents a key stretch in the Tip-Off Tournament race. A Skyforce sweep would move Sioux Falls ahead of Iowa in the standings, a split would keep the chase tight entering the final week, and an Iowa sweep would create separation with limited games remaining. With two of the league's top scoring teams meeting in back-to-back nights, the series sets up as one of the premier matchups of the early season.

ET GETS THE CALL

- Skyforce guard Ethan Thompson signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers last week, becoming the 109th NBA Call-Up in Skyforce history and the 71st different Skyforce player to reach the NBA - officially giving Sioux Falls a call-up to all 30 NBA teams.

- Thompson made a big impact on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, scoring 11 points on 3-5 3PA, two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a +25 +/- in 34 minutes in Indiana's 120-105 victory.

- Before his promotion, Thompson averaged 26.9 points, 6.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds through eight games with Sioux Falls and led the NBA G League in total scoring (215 points).

GUP'S RETURN SPARKS ROTATION

- Josh Christopher made his season debut with the Skyforce on Sunday and delivered an immediate impact, posting 15 points on 6-13 FGA, four rebounds and a team-best +18 plus-minus in just 22 minutes.

- The former All-NBA G League guard ranked among the league's top scorers last season (23.5 ppg) and set a Skyforce franchise record with 14 consecutive 20-point games. His return adds a proven three-level scorer and high-usage creator back into the Sioux Falls backcourt at a crucial point in the Tip-Off Tournament push.







NBA G League Stories from December 6, 2025

Series Preview: Skyforce vs Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.