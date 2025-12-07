Vipers Face Defeat at Home

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (5-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, faced a 118-113 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes (6-6) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

In the second game of a double-header between the Capitanes and Vipers, things were different than the first game. This time, the first quarter was neck to neck. RGV opened with the lead, but halfway into the quarter the Capitanes tied the competition at 12-12. The Vipers then regained control, but Mexico City was quick and tied the game at 16-16. Three more ties occurred before the home team declared itself as the leader of the quarter with a score of 31-26.

Mexico City outscored its opponent 37-25 which gave the team the upper hand going into the half with a 63-56 advantage, but it was not easy for the team to pull away as there were five lead changes and four ties in the quarter before the Capitanes pulled away. Felipe Haase was a key point to the Capitanes success in the quarter as he scored 13 points alone.

The third quarter was the lowest scoring quarter of the game for both teams. Mexico City held the Vipers to 18 points while the visiting team scored 24 points. The Capitanes also picked up one of its biggest leads of the night at the end of the third with a score of 87-74.

RGV had the highest scoring quarter out of both teams in the entire game during the final quarter with 39 points, but it was not enough for the team to pick up a win and it resulted in a 118-113 victory for Mexico City.

Daishen Nix led all scorers with a double-double of 34 points and 10 assists. Teddy Allen contributed 23 points followed by Efe Abogidi with 19 points.

James Bouknight led Mexico City with 28 points. Haase finished the night with 17 points. Both Isaih Moore and LJ Figueroa dropped 15 points each.

The Vipers will now travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Blue on Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. CST. Fans can tune in on the action on www.NBAGLeague.com for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







