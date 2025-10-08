South Bay Lakers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Forward Malique Lewis

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to forward Malique Lewis from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for their 2026 international draft pick.

Lewis (6'8", 195) has appeared in two games (both starts) this season for South East Melbourne of Australia's NBL, averaging 3.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 20.1 minutes. Across four international seasons in Australia (2024-present) and Spain (2021-23), the 20-year-old has appeared in 63 games (30 starts), averaging 6.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes.

In NBA G League action, the Trinidad and Tobago native appeared in 50 games (36 starts) for Mexico City during the 2023-24 season, averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes.







