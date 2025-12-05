South Bay Lakers Sign Center Cheikh Mbacke Diong
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers News Release
EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have signed center Cheikh Mbacke Diong from the NBA G League Player Pool.
Diong (6'11", 235) most recently appeared in one Tip-Off Tournament game for the Cleveland Charge this season after spending training camp with South Bay. The 25-year-old appeared in 19 total games in 2024-25 for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Westchester Knicks, averaging 2.9 points and 4.2 rebounds in 13.0 minutes. Internationally, Diong has competed in Kenya (2024-25), France (2023-24), Montenegro (2022-23) and Hungary (2022-23).
The Senegal native played five collegiate seasons at UCF (2021-22) and UNLV (2017-21), averaging 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 22.3 minutes. Diong earned Mountain West Conference All-Defensive First Team honors following the 2020-21 season.
Diong will wear No. 43 for South Bay.
