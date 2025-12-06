905 Roll Past Go Go in Annual Schoolday Game at Scotiabank Arena

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 (10-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors secured their 10th win in a row, defeating the Capital City Go Go (4-6) 124-120 in their annual school day game at Scotiabank Arena Friday morning. AJ Lawson and Alijah Martin both set season-highs in scoring, with 36 and 32 points, respectively. Capital City's Keshon Gilbert secured a career-high 33 points and 10 assists in the loss.

Chucky Hepburn secured a double-double in the 905's effort, contributing 15 points and 11 assists for the red and black. Skal Labissiere notched a double-double of his own, with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Raptors 905 host the Delaware Blue Coats in back-to-back matches beginning Wednesday, tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm. The Go Go return home to host the Maine Celtics, Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 40 34 27 23 124 LAWSON 36 SARR 8 HEPBURN 11

Go Go 29 33 27 31 120 GILBERT 33 LABISSIERE 8 GILBERT 10







