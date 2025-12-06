Blue Coats Fall to Nets, 125-106

Delaware Blue Coats guard Kennedy Chandler

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (3-6) fell to the Long Island Nets (4-6), 125-106, on Friday, December 5 at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The Nets began the fourth quarter on a 30-6 run, outscoring the Blue Coats 37-15 in the final frame.

MarJon Beauchamp picked up right where he left off, leading Delaware in scoring with 22 points. Beauchamp, who was fresh off a 26-point performance for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, put up his third consecutive 20-plus point performance for the Blue Coats.

"MarJon has been great, he's the ultimate pro," said head coach JP Clark. "We were able to hear about his experience [with Team USA]. It's great to see him be as productive as he was over there."

NBA G League Player of the Week Kennedy Chandler paced the Blue Coats with 17 points on 7-11 shooting from the field. Chandler dished out 7 dimes, adding to his league-leading assist average of 10.1 per game.

Igor Milcic Jr. provided a spark off the bench for the Blue Coats, posting his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 assists.

"I thought the second unit played well tonight," said Clark. "We started a little slow, just a little lethargic. Then, the second unit came in, kept us in the game in the first half. We definitely missed some quality shots in the fourth quarter. Overall, we need to just guard the ball a little bit better and make them work a little bit harder offensively."

The Nets three-point shooting was the difference maker as they shot 40.5-percent from downtown.

2025 first round pick Nolan Traore led the way for Long Island, scoring 30 points on 77-percent shooting from the field, accounting for four of the Nets 15 three pointers.

Nets Two-Way player Tyson Etienne came off the bench scoring 15 of his 17 points from behind the arc.

The Blue Coats are back at it again on Saturday, December 6 for the second game of a back-to-back against Long Island. The matchup is slated for 6 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

