Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start

Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars wrote themselves into the franchise record books with a 132-118 win over the Stockton Kings on Thursday night. The victory moved the Stars to 9-1, setting a new franchise record for the best start to a season.

The previous mark was set during the 2013-14 campaign, when Salt Lake City opened 8-1 before dropping its 10th game to fall to 8-2. That record stood for 12 years until the Stars surpassed it tonight.

Salt Lake City opened the game strong offensively, but Stockton responded with efficient scoring and strong defense, holding the Stars to just 33.3% shooting in the first quarter. The Kings closed the frame with an eight-point lead. The Stars found their rhythm in the second quarter and quickly erased the deficit. A Sean East II driving layup tied the game at 51-51 midway through the period, and Salt Lake City continued to pour on the points, never giving the lead back.

The Stars led by as many as 24 in the third quarter. Stockton cut the margin to 10 late in the frame, but Salt Lake City maintained control the rest of the way.

Two-way player Elijah Harkless delivered a standout performance, recording a season-high 34 points (11-23 FGM, 5-5 FTM) to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. It marked his second 30-point game of the season. Mo Bamba was dominant inside, posting 25 points (8-11 FGM, 2-3 3PM) and a season-high 16 rebounds (3 OR, 13 DR), securing his seventh double-double of the year.

Six Stars players scored in double figures. From the starting lineup, Harkless (34), Bamba (25), two-way John Tonje (16) and Max Abmas (15) all finished with 10-plus points.

Off the bench, East II continued his scoring surge with 24 points (9-14 FGM), marking his fifth 20-point game of the season, all coming as a reserve. Matthew Murrell added 16 points.

Stockton was led by Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 22 points off the bench, while all five Kings starters reached double figures.

The 9-1 Stars now head to Portland to face the Rip City Remix for the first time this season in a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. MT at the Chiles Center in Portland, Ore., and will air on Jazz+ and ESPN+.

