Stars Beat Warriors in First Game of Back-To-Back Series

Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors 126-112 in the first game of their back-to-back series. With the win, the Stars improved to 6-1, extending their winning streak to five games and taking a 2-0 lead in the season series.

The teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, closing the frame tied 28-28. A free throw by Elijah Harkless at the 10:29 mark of the second quarter put the Stars ahead, and they never gave up the lead. Salt Lake City built its advantage to as many as 21 points in the third quarter.

Jazz assignment players led the Stars offensively, with both Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams topping 20 points. Hendricks posted a season-high and team-high 26 points (9-14 FGM, 2-2 FTM) while hitting 4-6 from beyond the arc. Williams added 20 points (6-13 FGM, 4-6 FTM), also connecting on 4-6 from three.

Two-way player Elijah Harkless orchestrated the offense with a career-high 13 assists to go along with 12 points, securing his first double-double of the season.

All five Stars starters scored in double figures: Hendricks (26), Williams (20), John Tonje (15), Mo Bamba (13), and Harkless (12). Off the bench, Matthew Murrell (16) and Sean East II (15) also reached double digits.

Santa Cruz was led by LJ Cryer, who scored 28 points, and Taevion Kinsey, who added 24. The Warriors dominated the glass with 56 total rebounds (21 OR, 35 DR).

The Stars remain in Santa Cruz to close out the back-to-back on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8 P.M. MT at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game will air on Jazz+.







