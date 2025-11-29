Charge Bested by Bulls

Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Cleveland Charge (4-5) fell on the road to the Windy City Bulls (5-2) by a score of 142-135 on Friday night.

Killian Hayes became Cleveland's first 40-point scorer of the season, netting 40 on 16-of-30 attempts with three steals and two blocks. Luke Travers scored 19 points with five rebounds and three blocks. Chris Livingston scored 16 points with seven boards and three steals. Darius Brown had 15 points and three steals, while Sean McNeil and Chaney Johnson each netted 13 points for the Charge.

Windy City's Emanuel Miller scored 24 points with six rebounds and two steals in the win. Kevin Knox II came off the bench to score a team-high 25 points in 18 minutes. Mac McClung added 22 points and eight assists for the hosts. The Bulls scored 77 points in the second half on 57% shooting, with 19 assists on 28 made shots.

The two teams will meet again at the NOW Arena on Sunday, November 30 at 3:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X and Instagram & on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

