Spurs Hold off Blue for 116-110 Win

Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (8-1) defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (4-5), 116-110, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Micah Potter led Austin with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists while Stanley Umude scored 23 and Riley Minix added 21. Jayden Nunn recorded 16 points and Kyle Mangas finished with 12 points and 7 assists.

Austin shot 55.3% from the field in the opening half to take a 64-50 lead at the break, led by 13 points from Potter. Malevy Leons scored 10 for Oklahoma City in the first half. The Spurs kept momentum in the third, outscoring the Blue 29-27 to carry a 93-77 advantage into the fourth. Though the Blue came within six behind Dariq Whitehead's 12 fourth-quarter points, Austin held on to secure the win.

Anthony Pritchard and Whitehead led Oklahoma City with 17 points each, while Cameron Brown and Leons each added 15.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs host the Blue again on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.







