Coats Soar Past Skyhawks, 124-105

November 28, 2025

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (3-4) defeated the College Park Skyhawks (1-5), 124-105, on Friday, November 28 at the Chase Fieldhouse. The Blue Coats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, outscoring the Skyhawks 35-13 in the first quarter.

Delaware rode the momentum of Wednesday's 28-point comeback at Westchester for back-to-back to wins, keyed this afternoon by hot shooting from downtown. Malcolm Hill drilled a team-high seven trifectas and the team shot 44-percent from deep overall.

"We did some really great things in that second half to come back and win that game (in Westchester)," head coach JP Clark said. "I was happy to see our group just respond and continue to build on some stuff we did well."

The backcourt led the way for Delaware as Hill put up a season-high 25 points. Fellow guard Kennedy Chandler posted his fourth double-double of the season scoring 19 points and dishing out 14 assists.

DeAndre Williams continued to be a sparkplug for the Blue Coats as the former Memphis Tiger put up 20 points for the third straight game.

After starting the last three games on the road, Emoni Bates played his first game in front of the Blue Coats home crowd and tallied 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Delaware once again employed a balanced attack as each Blue Coat played at least 15 minutes with 5 scoring in double figures.

The Blue Coats and Skyhawks matchup again Saturday night. Tip off is set for 6 pm from Chase Fieldhouse.

