San Diego Clippers to Honor the San Diego Community on November 29th

Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







The San Diego Clippers will honor the San Diego community by wearing special commemorative jerseys this Saturday, November 29th, as they face off against the South Bay Lakers at Frontwave Arena. These unique jerseys designed by Aled Anaya showcase the team's deep connection to the community through meaningful design elements that celebrate both the region's iconic identity and the game of basketball.

The jersey features carefully chosen symbols that represent both San Diego and the sport of basketball:

Basketball with Sun and Sunset: The sun and sunset represent San Diego's famous year-round sunshine, stunning coastal views, and the city's identity as "America's Finest City." Bridge and Pier: As one of the most iconic symbols of the region, the pillars and blue accents reference San Diego's Coronado Bridge as well as the city's other iconic local piers, connecting the community to its coastal heritage. Clipper Ships: As a nod to the team's nautical history and connection to San Diego's maritime heritage, the stylized clipper ships symbolize speed and swift passage. Net and Waves: The design includes waves that represent San Diego's coastal identity and a basketball net weave symbolizing teamwork. SD: Near the top left of the community artwork, you can read the letters "S" and "D." Tied Together: The intersection of the lines symbolizes unity, collective strength, and a shared sense of purpose as a team.

Fans can buy their own jersey and bid on the players' game worn jersey (Here). Before the game, fans are encouraged to arrive early for Fan Fest starting at 5:00pm with live music, interactive games, a dedicated kid's zone, and community partners in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Plaza.

First fans through the door with receive a special headband that showcases Frontwave Arena and Oceanside pier.

Ticket Information

Single game tickets for all promotional games are on sale. To learn more about offerings for the 2025-26 season, call 760-512-8000 to connect with the San Diego Clippers ticketing team or visit sandiego.gleague.nba.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 28, 2025

San Diego Clippers to Honor the San Diego Community on November 29th - San Diego Clippers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.