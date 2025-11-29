Windy City Battles Back For Win Over Cleveland

Published on November 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, battled back on Friday evening to earn a 142-135 victory over the Cleveland Charge. After trailing the first two frames, Windy City forward Kevin Knox II helped propel the Bulls to victory with a 12-point third quarter. Knox ended with a team-high 25 points shooting 67% from the field and knocking down a game-high four threes.

The Charge opened game action hot from beyond the arc shooting 70% and tallying 21 of its 41 points from behind the three-point line. A 17-point half from Cleveland guard Killian Hayes gave the Charge a nine-point advantage at halftime. With a near double-digit deficit, Windy City steadily fought back converting on points in the paint and crashing the defensive glass. Double-digit second halves from Windy City's Essengue, Olbrich, Miller and Knox sealed the deal for the Bulls as they earned the win at home.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller notched 24 points shooting 75% from the field for his third 20-plus point game of the season. Windy City guard Mac McClung tallied 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich logged 18 points, eight boards and four assists. Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue, on assignment with Windy City, and Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers each recorded 15 points and three blocks with Essengue additionally grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out six assists.

For the Charge, guard Killian Hayes ended with a game-high 40 points. Cleveland Cavaliers two-way guard Luke Travers had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. In an impressive effort for the bench, Cleveland Cavaliers two-way forward Chris Livingston, Charge guard Darius Brown II and Charge guard Sean McNeil logged 16, 15, and 13 points respectively.

With the win, Windy City improves to 5-2 while Cleveland falls to 4-5. The Bulls face the Charge again at home this Sunday, November 30. Tip-off is slated for 2:00pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN+ on tape delay and NBAGLeague.com.







