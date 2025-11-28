Skyforce Reacquires Josh Christopher

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced the team has reacquired Josh Christopher.

Christopher, a 6-4, 215-pound guard out of Arizona State was the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, where he spent two seasons (2021-23). In 36 appearances for Sioux Falls in 2024-25, Christopher averaged 23.5 points on 44.3 percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per 35.9 minutes a game. He guided the Skyforce to the organization's first Winter Showcase championship appearance, while averaging 26.4 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per 37.7 minutes. His play earned him All-NBA G League Winter Showcase and Player of the Month (December) honors, while tying a league record for total points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament (449) in any season. In addition, Christopher broke a Sioux Falls franchise record of consecutive 20-plus point games, which was held by Duncan Robinson (18-19) and Cole Swider (23-24), with 14-straight (30-plus points in five of his last seven games in December). He was also named to the All-NBA G League Third Team for his play.

He inked a two-way contract with the HEAT on 7/25/24, after helping the team win its first NBA Summer League championship. Christopher, who was the MVP of the championship game, averaged 16.4 points on 50.5 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds 1.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per 24.4 minutes in eight total games between the California Classic (San Francisco) and NBA Summer League. Christopher appeared in 14 games for Miami in the 2024-25 season, averaging 2.0 points on 35.5 percent shooting, 0.6 rebounds. 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals per 5.0 minutes a game.

Christopher joined the Skyforce on 1/14/24 after starting the season on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz and Salt Lake City Stars. Prior to the 2023-24 season, he was traded from the Rockets to the Memphis Grizzlies on 7/8/23, where he was waived on 9/30/23. Christopher appeared in 138 games across two seasons and averaged 6.9 points on 45.5 percent shooting, 2.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal per 15.4 minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Christopher started 15 games for the Sun Devils in 2020-21 and averaged 14.3 points on 43.2 percent from the field, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals per 29.8 minutes a game.

Chase Jeter was waived to complete the transaction. Christopher, who will wear #13 for the Skyforce, is expected to be available for their next game, on Saturday versus the Grand Rapids Gold. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon.







