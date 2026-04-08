Season Recap: Vladislav Goldin

Published on April 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







This ten-part series takes an extensive look at Skyforce players throughout the 2025-26 season, highlighting season and career highs as well as the unique impact each player made on the court. Next, we discuss center Vladislav Goldin.

Vladislav Goldin is on a two-way contract with the Miami HEAT, splitting his time between the HEAT and the Sioux Falls Skyforce. While balancing responsibilities between the NBA and G League is no easy task, Goldin adapted quickly, providing a consistent presence in the paint for the Skyforce during his rookie campaign. The Michigan product's size, skill, and basketball IQ allowed him to make an immediate impact whenever he stepped on the court.

Goldin averaged 11.3 points on 60.5 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds, and 2 blocks per 22.9 minutes across 24 games during the regular season. Those numbers highlight not only his efficiency but also his consistency, as he contributed both offensively and defensively in every appearance. His ability to protect the rim, secure rebounds, and create scoring opportunities for teammates made him a key part of Sioux Falls' rotations.

While this season marked his rookie year, Goldin had standout moments that showcased his potential. On November 26, 2025, he erupted for a career-high 23 points on 10-17 shooting from the field against the Windy City Bulls. Goldin also shot a perfect 3-3 from beyond the arc, grabbed 14 rebounds, and added 4 assists, marking career highs in four statistical categories in a single game. His performance helped push the Skyforce to a 129-122 victory and made it clear that he could rise to the occasion when needed.

As a center, much of Goldin's work often goes unnoticed-the screens, the rebounds, and rim protection-but he consistently found ways to shine this season. Whether it was scoring efficiently in the paint, pulling down critical rebounds, or dishing out timely assists, Goldin proved that he can contribute in multiple ways and make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Looking ahead, Vladislav Goldin's rookie campaign provides an encouraging glimpse of what's to come. His ability to balance the demands of a two-way contract while performing at a high level speaks to his work ethic and potential for growth. If this first season is any indication, Goldin is just scratching the surface of what he can achieve as a professional player, and his development will be one to watch closely in the seasons ahead.







NBA G League Stories from April 8, 2026

Season Recap: Vladislav Goldin - Sioux Falls Skyforce

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