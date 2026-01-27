David Jones Garcia Selected to Represent G League in 2026 NBA Rising Star
Published on January 26, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs Two-Way guard David Jones Garcia has been selected as one of seven NBA G League players to compete in the Castrol Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.
In nine regular season games with Austin, Jones Garcia leads the league in scoring at 26.8 points per game as of Jan. 25. Across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, he is averaging 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 14 games and scored a career-high 45 points against the Texas Legends on Dec. 12.
Originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jones has appeared in 11 games for San Antonio this season, averaging 2.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes.
Jones Garcia signed a Two-Way contract with the Spurs on July 23, 2025, after being named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team.
NBA G League Stories from January 26, 2026
- Martin and Murray-Boyles Selected to Participate in 2026 Rising Stars - Raptors 905
- Jaylon Tyson Selected to Participate in 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles - Cleveland Charge
- Tristen Newton Selected to 2026 NBA Castrol Rising Stars Game - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- David Jones Garcia Selected to Represent G League in 2026 NBA Rising Star - Austin Spurs
- Ron Harper Jr. Named to 2026 Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend - Maine Celtics
- Sean East II Named to the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game - Salt Lake City Stars
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Greensboro Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of January 31 Contest, January 30 Seating Limited - Greensboro Swarm
- The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish - San Diego Clippers
- Rip City Remix Game Postponed Until January 27 at 6 p.m. - Rip City Remix
- Legends-Remix Postponed - G League
- Moore Makes History as Motor City Cruises to Win Fifth Straight - Motor City Cruise
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.