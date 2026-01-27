David Jones Garcia Selected to Represent G League in 2026 NBA Rising Star

AUSTIN - The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs Two-Way guard David Jones Garcia has been selected as one of seven NBA G League players to compete in the Castrol Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

In nine regular season games with Austin, Jones Garcia leads the league in scoring at 26.8 points per game as of Jan. 25. Across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, he is averaging 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 14 games and scored a career-high 45 points against the Texas Legends on Dec. 12.

Originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jones has appeared in 11 games for San Antonio this season, averaging 2.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 6.2 minutes.

Jones Garcia signed a Two-Way contract with the Spurs on July 23, 2025, after being named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team.







