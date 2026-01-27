Sean East II Named to the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars announced that rookie guard Sean East II has been selected by the NBA to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Game. The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games spotlighting the league's top rookies and second-year standouts, is set to be played Friday, Feb. 13, at the LA Clippers' Intuit Dome at 7 P.M. MT as part of NBA All-Star 2026. The game will be airing on Peacock.

Following tonight's announcement, the selected players will be drafted onto three teams on Tuesday at 5 P.M. MT on Peacock, with a fourth team composed of NBA G League players.

East II (6-3, 180, Missouri) has appeared in 29 games (four starts) for the Stars, averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.1 minutes per contest. The first-year guard has scored in double figures in 25 of his 29 appearances, eclipsed 20 points 14 times, and surpassed 30 points once during the 2025-26 season.

He recorded a season-high 36 points against the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 18, shooting 11-19 from the field (57.9%) while going a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line. East II also added four rebounds and four assists in 27:08 off the bench in the win.

Before signing with the Utah Jazz on Oct. 14, 2025, East II was selected third overall by the Cleveland Charge in the 2024 NBA G League Draft and was later traded to South Bay. He appeared in four games during NBA Summer League play and three games in the California Classic with the Lakers.

Prior to joining the Stars, East II played professionally with the Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, appearing in 25 games (all starts) and averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.1 minutes per game. He also gained international experience with CSM Constanța in Romania, where he averaged 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 10 games (10 starts).

A native of Louisville, Ky., East II spent his junior and senior collegiate seasons at Missouri from 2022-24, appearing in 65 games (31 starts) and averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game. During the 2021-22 season, he competed at the junior college level at John A. Logan College, where he averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33 starts and earned NJCAA Division I Player of the Year honors, First Team All-American recognition, and NABC NJCAA Division I All-American honors.

East II also spent time at Bradley during his sophomore season and began his collegiate career at Massachusetts, where he was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week twice during the 2019-20 season.







