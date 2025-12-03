Stars Improve to 8-1 with Biggest Win of the Season over the South Bay Lakers

Published on December 3, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars defeated the South Bay Lakers 136-105 on Tuesday night, marking their largest margin of victory this season. The 31-point win surpasses their previous high of 30 points set just three days ago in a 133-103 victory at Santa Cruz. The Stars improve to 8-1, extending their winning streak to seven games and remain undefeated at home this season.

Salt Lake City's 8-1 start ties the best opening to a season in franchise history, matching the 2013-14 campaign.

South Bay opened the game shooting efficiently and built a 12-point lead midway through the first quarter. The Stars responded quickly, and a cutting dunk by Taylor Hendricks at the 1:38 mark gave Salt Lake City the lead for good. The Stars continued to widen the margin, and a Max Abmas three-pointer pushed the advantage to as many as 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Two-way player John Tonje delivered a breakout performance, scoring a career-high 30 points on 63% shooting (12-19 FGM, 4-9 3PM). He also added six rebounds and three assists in just 27 minutes.

Salt Lake City saw scoring production from all over the roster, with eight players finishing in double figures. From the starting unit, Jazz assignment player Cody Williams posted an efficient 18 points (4-6 FGM, 5-5 FTM), while Hendricks added 11. Oscar Tshiebwe returned to action with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, his fifth of the season.

Off the bench, Abmas (14), Mo Bamba (13), Cameron McGriff (12), and Matthew Murrell (11) each reached double digits.

The Lakers were led by Luke Goode, who scored 21 points, while Anton Watson added 17.

The 8-1 Stars now head back on the road to face the Stockton Kings for the third time this season. Salt Lake City holds a 2-0 lead in the season series. The matchup is set for Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. MT at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, Calif., and will air on Jazz+.

HIGH SCORER HIGH REBOUNDS HIGH ASSISTS FG% 3PT% FT% REB (O-D-T)

STARS Tonje - 30 Tshiebwe - 11 Harkless/East - 5 .495 .400 .882 13-38-51

LAKERS Goode - 21 Goode - 10 Davis - 8 .419 .304 .688 7-29-36







NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.