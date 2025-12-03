Remix Earn Franchise Scoring Record in Home Opener against Clippers

Published on December 3, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix delivered one of their most complete offensive performances in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, defeating the San Diego Clippers 146-108 at Chiles Center. After a first quarter that included four lead changes and three ties in a tight contest, the Remix pulled ahead in the second quarter to end the half with a 76-60 lead. After the break, Rip City pushed the gas even further continuing to grow their lead to as many as 38 in the final frame to secure the win.

Rip City shot 51.5% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc, finishing with six players in double figures. The Remix broke and tied several franchise records, including the most team points (146 points), most assists (38 assists), tied for the most three-pointers made (27), and second most field goals made (51 goals).

Remix forward Blake Hinson spearheaded the offense, leading all scorers with a season-high 39 points, going 14-18 FG (77.8 FG%) and 6-9 from beyond the arc. Alex Reese followed contributing 21 points, three rebounds and one assist. Dillon Jones filled up the stat sheet with his first triple-double of the season, recording 10 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Two-Way player Javonte Cooke also earned a double-double with 15 points, a team-high 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in the victory.

The Clippers were led by Jason Preston and TyTy Washington who each contributed 21 points. Taylor funk followed with 15 points.

NEXT UP The Remix will face the Clippers again on Thursday for the second of a two-game series. The game will tipoff at 6:00 p.m. at Chiles Center in North Portland. Fans can purchase tickets at www.ripcityremix.com or tune in on KUNP and ESPN+.







