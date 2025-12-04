Balanced Scoring Leads Undefeated 905 over the Go Go

Published on December 3, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (9-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors earned their ninth straight win with a 123-104 victory over the Capital City Go Go (4-5) Wednesday evening. Jonathan Mogbo returned to the 905 on assignment, putting up 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and a career-high seven steals in the victory. Skal Labissiere led the Go-Go's effort with a team-high 22 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Jarkel Joiner led the bench with 16 points and four assists on 7-11 shooting while Keshin Gilbert added 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Capital City.

The two teams meet again Friday morning at 11:00 am for the Raptors 905 annual school day game at Scotiabank Arena.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 28 38 28 29 123 LAWSON 25 SARR 8 HEPBURN 8

Go Go 24 23 32 25 104 LABISSIERE 22 GILBERT/ LABISSIERE 8 GILBERT 8







NBA G League Stories from December 3, 2025

