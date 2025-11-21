Raptors 905 Swat the Swarm in Back-To-Back Matchups

Raptors 905 (6-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors defeated the Greensboro Swarm (4-2) 114-103 Thursday afternoon, sweeping the season series. AJ Lawson led all scorers with 23 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the victory, while Antonio Reeves led the Swarm with 22 points and six rebounds.

Alijah Martin provided complementary scoring with 16 points, five rebounds, and three steals. KJ Simpson added 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists in Greensboro's effort.

The 905 continue their road trip after Thanksgiving, with a two-game series against the Long Island Nets beginning November 29th. The Swarm travel to Long Island on Saturday, tip-off slated for 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 25 29 27 33 114 LAWSON 23 LAWSON 7 HEPBURN 6

Swarm 30 26 22 25 103 REEVES 22 SALAUN 8 SIMPSON 6







