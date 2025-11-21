Windy City Defeats Iowa, Mac McClung Dominates with 42 Points

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a hard-fought victory over the Iowa Wolves 144-140 Thursday night. The win was fueled by Bulls guard Mac McClung who scored a season-high and game-high 42 points, shooting 81% from the field, going a perfect 7-7 from beyond the arc, and dishing out eight assists.

The game was closely contested in all four quarters with a total of twenty lead changes and thirteen times tied. Iowa was exceptionally dominant from the paint with the Wolves putting up 80 points compared to the Bulls 58 from under the basket. Ultimately a breakaway performance by McClung, near 50% team three-point shooting and a starting five that all ended with 20+ points earned Windy City the win.

Bulls guard R.J. Nembhard finished with a season-high of 24 points along with seven assists and four rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich put up his third double-digit performance of the year with 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Windy City forward Kevin Knox II put up a strong performance of 21 points and six rebounds despite getting in foul trouble in the third quarter. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller rounded out the Bulls double-digit performances with 20 points, shooting 57% from the field.

Iowa had four double-double performances led by guard Zyon Pullin who put up a team-high 34 points and logged 10 assists. Wolves forward Alize Johnson was a threat on both ends, recording 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Guard Tristen Newton recorded 24 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds. Minnesota Timberwolves two-way center Rocco Zikarsky notched 14 points and tallied 10 rebounds.

With the victory, the Bulls move to 4-0 while the Wolves fall to 4-2. Windy City will face the Wolves once again tomorrow at Casey's Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30pm CST and the game will be broadcast on Roku.







NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.