Ryan Woolridge Named to USA Basketball November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team

Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today guard Ryan Woolridge has been named to USA Basketball's November 2025 Men's World Cup Qualifying Team. The team will play Nicaragua in Managua, Nicaragua, and in College Park, Georgia, on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, respectively.

Woolridge will play alongside MarJon Beauchamp, Pedro Bradshaw, Garrison Brooks, Torrey Craig, Kessler Edwards, Kyle Guy, Nate Hinton, Brandon Knight, Jaden Shackelford, Javonte Smart and Jeremiah Tilmon. Former NBA head coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach with Patrick Mutombo and Marlon Garnett serving as assistant coaches.

Across three games with Windy City, Woolridge is averaging 9.0 points (.563 FG%), 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and a team-high 2.3 steals. This is Woolridge's national team debut.

Fans can watch 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup Qualifying matches on Courtside 1891. With a free account, the USA games are free to watch in the United States.

The USA will compete in six World Cup Qualifying windows from November 2025 to March 2027. In total, 80 national teams will compete for one of 32 berths to the 2027 FIBA Men's World Cup in Doha, Qatar.







