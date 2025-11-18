Wisconsin Herd and Adashun Jones Team up for Third Season to Protect this House

Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Adashun Jones Real Estate will team up for the third season of "Protect this House" where Adashun Jones will donate $10 to Habitat for Humanity of Oshkosh for every block by the Herd at a home game. Over the last two seasons, the Herd and Adashun Jones Real Estate raised over $3,400 for Habitat for Humanity.

"We are proud to work with Adashun Jones to support Habitat for Humanity of Oshkosh and their efforts to bring people together to build homes, community and hope," Herd Team President Steve Brandes said.

"Adashun Jones Real Estate is thrilled to team up with the Wisconsin Herd to support Habitat for Humanity's impact in our community," said Scott Peck, Broker/Manager at Adashun Jones. "'Work here, Live here, Give here' is part of who we are at Adashun Jones, and this partnership is a wonderful way to put that commitment into action as we come together to help our community grow and thrive."

For more information on the initiative and to track how many blocks the Herd tallies this season, visit

https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/wisconsin-herd-community-spotlight-2.







NBA G League Stories from November 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.