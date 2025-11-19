Force Falls 139-137 in Final Minute to Charge
Published on November 18, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped their first home contest of the season on Tuesday night, falling 139-137 to the Cleveland Charge in a back-and-forth battle at the Sanford Pentagon.
Ethan Thompson delivered a monster performance for Sioux Falls (3-3), posting a career-high 44 points on 14-of-24 FGA, including 6-of-12 from deep, along with six rebounds and 10 assists. It marked his fifth straight game with at least seven assists and his fourth 24-plus point outing in the last five games.
Cleveland (3-3) countered with major balance, as four players scored 20-plus, led by Tristan Enaruna's 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting (4-of-4 3PA) and 12 rebounds.
The opening quarter featured 12 lead changes before Cleveland used a combined 24 points from Enaruna and Norchad Omier to take a 48-44 lead into the second.
Sioux Falls responded with a 39-point second quarter on 66.7 percent shooting (16-24 FGA) and 54.5 percent from three (6-11), pushing ahead 79-71 at halftime behind Thompson's 23 first-half points.
Luke Travers fueled Cleveland in the third with 14 points, helping the Charge convert 11 points off six Skyforce turnovers and take a narrow 110-109 edge into the final period.
Sioux Falls answered with an 11-1 run to build a 121-110 advantage with 9:08 remaining, but Cleveland closed the game on a decisive 29-16 run to grab the lead back and close out the win.
Gabe Madsen added a career-high 19 points (6-10 FGA, 5-9 3PA), while Dain Dainja (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Trevor Keels (12 points, a career-high 12 assists, six rebounds) each recorded double-doubles.
Sioux Falls now begins a three-game road swing, starting with a back-to-back at the Wisconsin Herd (1-3) on Friday and Saturday. Cleveland returns home to host the Grand Rapids Gold (4-1) on Friday.
