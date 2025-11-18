Iowa Wolves Remain Undefeated at Home with 133-120 Win over Noblesville Boom

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves remained undefeated at home with a 133-120 win over the Noblesville Boom on Monday night at Casey's Center. This marks the second-straight season that the Wolves opened the Tip-Off Tournament with four-straight victories on their home court.

Zyon Pullin led Iowa (4-1) with 26 points in front of the crowd of 2,445 fans in Des Moines, Iowa. Jules Bernard followed with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Tristen Newton added another double-double, his team-leading third of the season, with 19 points and 10 assists.

Alize Johnson recorded a double-double with 16 points and a season-high 19 rebounds. Minnesota two-way players Rocco Zikarsky and Enrique Freeman also scored double-doubles of their own: tallying 12 points and 12 rebounds and 11 points and 10 rebounds, respectively.

This marks the first time this season that seven players scored in double-figures and five players recorded double-doubles.

Gabe McGlothan led the Boom (0-5) with 22 points and 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end of the court. Jalen Slawson added 20 points and 8 assists while RJ Felton recorded 19 points and 9 rebounds from the bench for the Boom.

Iowa improved to 4-0 when scoring 130+ points and while out-rebounding their opponent, dominating Noblesville in the paint 66-37.

The homestand continues on Thursday and Friday night with the Windy City Bulls making their first trip to Iowa on the season. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. for both games.







