Iowa Wolves Best Cleveland Charge, 130-123, to Earn Second Opening Weekend Victory

Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves completed the opening weekend sweep of the Cleveland Charge with a 130-123 victory in front of 2,727 fans at Casey's Center on Saturday night.

Tristen Newton led the Iowa pack with 35 points, including 24 in the third quarter. Jules Bernard added 20 in the same quarter, and ended the tilt with 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. It marked Bernard's second-straight 20+ point effort of the season.

Iowa (2-0) came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring Cleveland (0-2) 15-29 in the opening 12 minutes. The Charge responded in the second, but the Wolves maintained a 12-point lead at the half.

Cleveland's momentum carried into the third quarter, but Iowa was able to hold off the charge. Iowa shot 55.8% from the field in the second half and 60% from beyond the arc.

Darius Brown and Norchad Omier both recorded 23 points for the Charge, with Chaney Johnson contributing 22 points as Cleveland's starters dominated most of the scoring. Chris Livingston added 15 from the bench after leading the scoring on Friday night.

Nate Santos scored 17 points and Donte Ingram added 12 for the Wolves. Zyon Pullin, who led the Wolves on Friday night, contributed 11 points and 8 assists on Saturday night.

Iowa heads to Grand Rapids to take on the Gold for the first road trip of the season on Thursday night. The Wolves return to Casey's Center on Sunday, November 16 for a 3:00 p.m. tip-off.







