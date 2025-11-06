Iowa Wolves Announce Opening Night Roster
Published on November 6, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G league affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced the team's 2025-26 Opening Night roster. The Wolves will tip off their 2025-26 NBA G League schedule, which features 24 home games at Casey's Center, by hosting the Cleveland Charge for an Opening Weekend back-to-back set of games on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday Nov. 8. Tipoff for both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can purchase single-game tickets by visiting the Iowa Wolves website.
The Wolves roster stands at 13 players, highlighted by three two-way players from Minnesota: Enrique Freeman, Johnny Juzang and Rocco Zikarsky and the Wolves 2025 NBA G League Draft pick, Donte Ingram.
The Wolves full 2025-26 Opening Night roster and staff is listed below:
No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Prior Status
14 Jules Bernard G 6-6 210 01/21/2000 UCLA Returning
16 Martez Brown F 6-9 222 10/08/2000 Lincoln Memorial Returning
20 Nojel Eastern G 6-5 235 05/26/1999 Purdue Returning
25 Enrique Freeman * F 6-9 220 07/29/2000 Akron Two-Way
7 CJ Fulton G 6-2 185 05/24/2002 Charleston Affiliate
3 Donte Ingram G/F 6-6 215 08/15/1996 Loyola Draft (45th)
24 Alize Johnson F 6-9 212 04/22/1996 Missouri State Affiliate
9 Johnny Juzang * G 6-7 226 03/17/2001 UCLA Two-Way
13 Tristen Newton G 6-5 190 04/26/2001 UCONN Affiliate
5 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 206 03/03/2001 Florida Returning
1 Nate Santos F 6-7 215 11/09/2001 Dayton Affiliate
23 Caleb Stone-Carrawell G 6-6 220 11/25/2000 Loyola Marymount Tryout
44 Rocco Zikarsky * C 7-3 227 07/11/2006 Brisbane (Australia) Two-Way
Head Coach: Mahmoud Abdelfattah
Assistant Coaches: Addison Walters, Michael DiBenedetto, Will Barton
Basketball Operations Associates: Beau Coberley, Ben Sheridan
Head Athletic Trainer: Ashley Padget
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Abi Sasore
Athletic Performance Coach: D'Juan Hines
Vice President of Basketball Operations: Randi Burrell
Manager of Basketball Operations: Sharod Wright
NBA G League Stories from November 6, 2025
- Stockton Kings Announce Opening Night Roster - Stockton Kings
- Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Roster - Long Island Nets
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Iowa Wolves Announce Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wolves
- College Park Skyhawks Announce Opening Night Roster - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Announce Final Roster Heading into Season Opener - Osceola Magic
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Texas Legends
- Raptors 905 Announce Opening Night Roster - Raptors 905
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce Community Partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank on Food Insecurity Initiative for the 2025-26 Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Austin Spurs
- Maine Celtics Finalize Opening Night Roster - Maine Celtics
- College Park Preview for the 2025-26 NBA G League Season - College Park Skyhawks
- Skyforce Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Capital City Go-Go
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Announce Opening Night Roster
- Iowa Wolves Announce Training Camp Roster
- Iowa Wolves Acquire Returning Player Rights to Guard Quenton Jackson and 2027 Second Round Pick from Windy City
- Iowa Wolves Select Donte Ingram in the 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Josh Gershon Named General Manager of Iowa Wolves