Iowa Wolves Announce Opening Night Roster

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G league affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced the team's 2025-26 Opening Night roster. The Wolves will tip off their 2025-26 NBA G League schedule, which features 24 home games at Casey's Center, by hosting the Cleveland Charge for an Opening Weekend back-to-back set of games on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday Nov. 8. Tipoff for both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can purchase single-game tickets by visiting the Iowa Wolves website.

The Wolves roster stands at 13 players, highlighted by three two-way players from Minnesota: Enrique Freeman, Johnny Juzang and Rocco Zikarsky and the Wolves 2025 NBA G League Draft pick, Donte Ingram.

The Wolves full 2025-26 Opening Night roster and staff is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Prior Status

14 Jules Bernard G 6-6 210 01/21/2000 UCLA Returning

16 Martez Brown F 6-9 222 10/08/2000 Lincoln Memorial Returning

20 Nojel Eastern G 6-5 235 05/26/1999 Purdue Returning

25 Enrique Freeman * F 6-9 220 07/29/2000 Akron Two-Way

7 CJ Fulton G 6-2 185 05/24/2002 Charleston Affiliate

3 Donte Ingram G/F 6-6 215 08/15/1996 Loyola Draft (45th)

24 Alize Johnson F 6-9 212 04/22/1996 Missouri State Affiliate

9 Johnny Juzang * G 6-7 226 03/17/2001 UCLA Two-Way

13 Tristen Newton G 6-5 190 04/26/2001 UCONN Affiliate

5 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 206 03/03/2001 Florida Returning

1 Nate Santos F 6-7 215 11/09/2001 Dayton Affiliate

23 Caleb Stone-Carrawell G 6-6 220 11/25/2000 Loyola Marymount Tryout

44 Rocco Zikarsky * C 7-3 227 07/11/2006 Brisbane (Australia) Two-Way

Head Coach: Mahmoud Abdelfattah

Assistant Coaches: Addison Walters, Michael DiBenedetto, Will Barton

Basketball Operations Associates: Beau Coberley, Ben Sheridan

Head Athletic Trainer: Ashley Padget

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Abi Sasore

Athletic Performance Coach: D'Juan Hines

Vice President of Basketball Operations: Randi Burrell

Manager of Basketball Operations: Sharod Wright







