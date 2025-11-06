College Park Preview for the 2025-26 NBA G League Season

College Park Skyhawks News Release







After the 2024-25 season that saw flashes of brilliance and the emergence of future NBA contributors, the Skyhawks are back with a reloaded roster and renewed purpose. With a mix of returning production, fresh faces, and homegrown talent, the Skyhawks are poised to make a serious push in the G League under the leadership of second-year coach Steve Klei.

What happened in the 2024-2025 season?

Last season, the Skyhawks found success under first-year head coach Steve Klei, Finishing with a 9-7 Tip-Off Tournament record and a 26-24 regular season record.

Several Skyhawks stepped up when their number was called, both in the G League and the NBA. Keaton Wallace appeared in 31 games with the Hawks (five starts) during the 2024-25 season, while Daeqwon Plowden and Kevon Harris were both called up to two-way contracts. On the other hand, former Skyhawks' center Tony Bradley put together an impressive season in the G League and garnered attention around the NBA, ultimately signing a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers and becoming the second Skyhawk in the last two seasons to appear in an NBA Finals game.

"Those are the things that I look back on from last year that I can sit back and feel proud about." said Skyhawks head coach, Steve Klei. "It's a credit to the coaching staff and the work that they put in everyday and it's a credit to those guys, where they were able to take what we were giving them and execute. In order to take a step in your career, you need to know what you do best and how you can impact a group best."

With Keaton Wallace having signed a standard NBA contract with the Atlanta Hawks, as well as the departure of Plowden, Harris, and Bradley, Skyhawks fans will have a chance to see a healthy mix of fresh talent to go along with quality returning production. The Skyhawks will introduce this year's squad to fans on Nov. 7 at the Raptors 905, and here's what fans can expect to see when they take the court this season:

Returning Talent

Jacob Toppin and Dwight Murray Jr. are two players who will be back with College Park this season. In eight games with the Skyhawks last season, Toppin owned averages of 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists (.500FG%, .378 3FG%, and .762 FT%). He followed this impressive performance by being the Hawks' second leading scorer in the NBA 2K26 Summer League, averaging 15.3 and 7.3 rebounds. Dwight Murray Jr., from Austell, Georgia, also returns for his second season in College Park. Murray Jr. appeared in 43 contests (29 starts) and flashed his ability to create for others, averaging 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Their experience in Klei's system will make them important figures for this team this season.

Fresh Faces

As mentioned, this season's squad also features a few players who will be making their Skyhawks and G League debut. Skyhawks fans will be introduced to Javan Johnson, a 6'6 sharpshooter who spent the 2024-25 season playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Johnson appeared in 49 games, averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.9 minutes of action. He also played with the Atlanta Hawks in Summer League and shot 4-9 from behind the arc, once again showcasing his ability to space the floor.

Players like Kobe Johnson and Hawks two-way forward Eli Ndiaye will navigate through their first G League season. While each has different backgrounds, one thing they all have in common is their defensive upside.

Johnson was selected for a total of three All-Defensive teams during his collegiate career, two in the Pac-12 with the USC Trojans and one in the Big Ten with the UCLA Bruins, while Ndiaye has won eight titles over the course of his career with Real Madrid: one European Cup, one Copa del Rey, three Spanish Super Cups and three league titles. Each player will likely look to build their offensive repertoire, but the energy they bring to the defensive side of the ball provides a solid baseline.

Georgia Natives

Another reason for fans to be excited about this season's squad is the amount of home-grown talent that will be on display. To go along with Murray Jr., M.J. Walker from Jonesboro, Georgia, brings four seasons of G League experience. Appearing in 132 games, Walker is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He graduated from Jonesboro High School and was named the 6A Player of the Year in the State of Georgia by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017.

Skyhawks guard Deivon Smith out of Decatur, Georgia, is entering his rookie season after playing with the Atlanta Hawks during Summer League. Smith played five seasons of NCAA Basketball, suiting up for Mississippi State (2020-21), Georgia Tech (2021-23), Utah (2023-24) and St. John's (2024-25). Prior to college, Smith played at Grayson High School during his prep career and was named the 2020 Gwinnett Prep Sports Player of the Year.

The trio represents the growth of basketball in the State of Georgia, and the wide range of talent that exists. Murray Jr. can still recall his memories of facing off against both players in high school and looks forward to sharing the court as teammates this season.

"Knowing what type of players they were from high school to now, it's just amazing being able to play with them," said Murray Jr. "If I need help with trying to help others figure out how to navigate through Atlanta, it's good to have other guys from Georgia to talk to as well."

As the Skyhawks prepare to tip off the 2025-26 NBA G League season, the message is clear: this season's squad is deep, hungry, and ready to rise. With their mix of experience, defensive grit, and Georgia pride, College Park has everything it takes to make noise this season.







